Dominic Deshaud Betts, 35, of Longview, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $15,500 on charges of evading arrest or detention, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Betts was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 10:20 p.m. Monday.

Kimo Laron McClain, 30, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $52,000 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana. McClain was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 12 a.m. Tuesday.

Joe King Powell, 40, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $55,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Powell was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Nicole Dawn Thornsberry, 46, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $150,000 on a grand jury indictment on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and an on site charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. She was also held on bond forfeiture for a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Thornsberry was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Find Police Beat by clicking on "police" at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.