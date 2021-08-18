Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dominic Deshaud Betts, 35, of Longview, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $15,500 on charges of evading arrest or detention, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Betts was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 10:20 p.m. Monday.
Kimo Laron McClain, 30, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $52,000 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana. McClain was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 12 a.m. Tuesday.
Joe King Powell, 40, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $55,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Powell was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Nicole Dawn Thornsberry, 46, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $150,000 on a grand jury indictment on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and an on site charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. She was also held on bond forfeiture for a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Thornsberry was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.