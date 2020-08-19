Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Erica Shardae Alexander, 34, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. She was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12:35 a.m. Friday at Texas 31 and eastbound Interstate 20.
Kenneth Todd Stephenson, 57, of Kilgore, was released Monday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of burglary of a building from Feb. 9. He was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 4:45 p.m. Monday at Shell Camp Road and Shell Circle Drive in Gladewater.
Cabien Keshane Tyeskie, 24, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of aggravated robbery from a March incident. He was arrested by Longview police at about 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of McCann Road.
Jaclyn Leigh Wood, 38, of Longview, was held Tuesday without bond for a probation violation on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury. She was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 4 p.m. Monday.