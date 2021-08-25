Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Tanya Kay Brooks, 45, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $61,000 on charges of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams and a grand jury indictment for a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. She was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of FM 2767.
David Richard Downey Jr., 40 , of White Oak, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $24,500 on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance as well as local warrants for charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug and burglary of a building. Downey was arrested by Longview police at about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of West Loop 281.
Alberta Ann Gross, 50, of Longview, was released Sunday on $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated — third or more offense. Gross was arrested by Longview police at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Loop 281.
Lattoris Dewuan Jackson, 41, of Henderson, was held Tuesday on $25,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Jackson was arrested by Kilgore police at about 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of US 259.
Jimmy Delawrence McEntire, 56, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. McEntire was arrested by Longview police at about 6 p.m. Friday at Young and Electra streets.
Johnny ET Mullins, 32, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $30,000 on a charge of burglary of a building and a hold from another agency on a prior drug charge. Mullins was arrested by Kilgore police at about 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Texas 31.
Jessica Renee Whitworth, 41, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Whitworth was arrested by Longview police at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Wal Street.