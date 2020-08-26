Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Christopher Lance Fleming, 37, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Fleming was arrested by Kilgore police at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 259 in Kilgore.
Jessie Daniel Gibson, 33, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse. Gibson was arrested by Longview police at about 7:25 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of East Loop 281.
Carlton James Green, 55, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $4,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies at about 10 a.m. Monday at Old 135 and South Texas 31.
Michael Shain Stephens, 42, of Kilgore, was released Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. He was arrested by Kilgore police at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 259 in Kilgore.
Fernando Valdovinos, 17, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $11,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, evading arrest detention and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was arrested by Longview police at about 8:55 p.m. Monday at Oakdale Avenue and Hutchings Boulevard.
Jacoda Walker-Young, 28, of Longview, was held Monday without bond for violation of probation related to an arson intending damage of habitat or place of worship in November 2015. She was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:30 am. Monday.