Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Robert Earl Hagan III, 38, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and fraudulent possess/use credit or debit card fewer than 5. Hagan was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Isaias Almazan Perez, 50, of Longview, was held Wednesday on $7,500 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated — third or more offense. Perez was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.