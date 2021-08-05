Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Robert Earl Hagan III, 38, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and fraudulent possess/use credit or debit card fewer than 5. Hagan was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Isaias Almazan Perez, 50, of Longview, was held Wednesday on $7,500 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated — third or more offense. Perez was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

