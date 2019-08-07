Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Rodrigo Canchola, 27, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on $10,000 in bonds on two warrants from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on previous convictions of abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence.
Canchola was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Paul Douglas Cash, 37, of Longview was being held Tuesday on warrants from the 124th District Court for violations of probation for previous convictions of burglary of a building and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set Tuesday.
Cash was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:40 a.m. Monday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Reginald Lamar Chilton, 49, of Cuney was being held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after grand jury indictment on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse. He also faced two outstanding traffic fines.
Chilton was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Monday in Cherokee County.
■ Caron Carson Ford, 41, of Marshall was released Monday on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for abandon, endanger child, with intent to return.
Ford was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Albert Eugene Green, 37, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $40,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for sex offenders duty to register for 10 years.
Green was arrested by Longview police at 8:50 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Green Street.
■ Brittany Nicole Lister, 31, of Longview was released Monday on a $6,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Lister was arrested by White Oak police at 11 p.m. Sunday at a hotel in the 2300 block of East U.S. 80.
■ Michael Colton Riddle, 28, of Tyler was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after grand jury indictment on a charge of unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility. He awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for theft of property between $1,500 and $20,000 in value.
Riddle was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m. Monday in Wood County.
■ Jodi Lynn Voigt, 32, of Lindale was being held Tuesday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Voigt was arrested by Longview policed at 4:30 p.m. Monday at West Nelson and Harrison streets.
■ Kindrex Lee Wilburn, 66, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone and was sentenced to 18 months in a state jail.
Wilburn was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the courthouse.