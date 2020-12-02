Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Amber Nicole Birdwell, 20, of Diana, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $62,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, escape from custody, fraud possess/use credit or debit card between 10 and 50. Failure to identify fugitive intent give false information and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. She was also held on bonds for four prior charges. She was arrested by Gladewater police at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East Broadway Avenue.
Claude Ray Brammer III, 25, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $9,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, theft of property between $100 and $750 and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Brammer was arrested by Longview police at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Loop 281.
Michael Lynne Brown, 35, of Longview, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $27,500 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a dangerous drug. Brown was arrested by Longview police at about 2:45 p.m. Friday at Jewel Drive and Pliler Street.
Michael Fitzgerald Crayton, 56, of Hallsville, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $20,000 on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Crayton was arrested by Longview police at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Green Street.
Samantha Paige Day, 29, of Chandler, was held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of abandon endanger child, criminal negligence in relation to an incident in 2015. Day was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday. Arrest location was not listed on jail documents.
Reynaldo Fonseca, 32, of Lakeland, Florida, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of fraudulent use or possession identifying information less than 5 items and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Fonseca was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Interstate 20 and Texas 135.
Kwan Ford, 44, of Tyler, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $30,000 on two grand jury indictments of forgery of a financial instrument, elderly and a grand jury indictment of forgery of a financial instrument related to incidents in 2013. Ford was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Smith County.
Neil Wayne Harkless, 27, of Kilgore, was released Thursday on $10,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated — third or more offense. Harkless was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 2:35 a.m. Thursday at U.S. 259 and North Synergy Boulevard.
Crystal Diane Henderson, 31, of Kilgore, was released Monday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Henderson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Glenwood Road.
Ajailion Shequan McFarland, 18, of Kilgore, was held Thursday on bonds totaling $231,000 on charges of aggravated robbery, failure to identify as a fugitive, intent give false information and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. He was also held on two grand jury indictments of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation with intention to commit other felony. McFarland was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:55 p.m. Thursday on Texas 31 North of Interstate 20.
Elisha Isaiah Mouton, 18, of Beaumont, was held Tuesday on $10,000 bond on a charge of assault of a pregnant person. Mouton was arrested by Longview police at about 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of H.G. Mosley Parkway.
Brandon Portales, 32, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $100,000 on charges of sexual assault and assault family or household member impeding breath/circulation. Portales was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:10 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of South Martin Street in Kilgore.
Courtney Lynn Pugh, 36, of Kilgore, was held Saturday on bonds totaling $13,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Pugh was arrested by Longview police at about 3:10 p.m. Saturday at North Eastman Road and East Marshall Avenue.
Wykelan Atoine Reese, 29, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Reese was arrested by Longview police at about 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Main Street.
Kierra Roshunda Sheppard, 27, of Grand Prairie, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Sheppard was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 6 p.m. Friday. The arrest location was not listed on jail documents.
Tyler Ross Strasser, 35, of Larue, was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Strasser was arrested by Longview police at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Arrest location was not listed.
■ Travis Glen Todd, 35, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $13,500 on charges of driving while intoxicated — third or more offense, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Todd was arrested by Longview police at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Vernon Ray Vance III, 32, of Forney, was released Sunday on bonds totaling $11,500 on charges of unlicensed carrying of a weapon, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Vance was arrested by Longview police at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday on the 1400 block of McCann Road.
Christopher Wade Warren, 34, of Overton, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $51,000 on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm and an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was also held on a Rusk County warrant for aggravated robbery. Warren was arrested by Longview police at about 3:55 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Lane Wells Drive.