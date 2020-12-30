Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Kyle Richard Kinlaw, 36, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and unlicensed carrying a weapon. He was also held on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substanced. Kinlas was arrested by Longview police at about 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 8700 block of Texas 149.
Alexander Ronald Kuitko, 22, of Gladewater, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $60,000 on grand jury indictments on charges of assault of a pregnant person and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The offense date was listed as June 20 in jail records. Kuitko was arrested by Longview police at about 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of H.G. Mosley Parkway.
Jacob Peel, 40, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $4,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Peel was arrested by Longview police at about 4:55 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of North Spur 63.