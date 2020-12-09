Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Melanie Denise Hogan, 41, of Tyler, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant of robbery from the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. Hogan was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 7:25 a.m. Monday on I-20 at mile marker 586.
Aaron Thomas Nail, 24, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child int/know/reck/criminal negligence. Nail was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 3:40 p.m. Monday on Texas 31.
Dqorhyenne Djuanue Pippins, 23, of Hallsville, was released Monday on bonds totaling $9,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, unlicensed carrying of a weapon and possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana. Pippins was arrested by Longview police at about 5:35 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Sixth Street.