Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Melanie Denise Hogan, 41, of Tyler, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant of robbery from the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. Hogan was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 7:25 a.m. Monday on I-20 at mile marker 586.

Aaron Thomas Nail, 24, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child int/know/reck/criminal negligence. Nail was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 3:40 p.m. Monday on Texas 31.

Dqorhyenne Djuanue Pippins, 23, of Hallsville, was released Monday on bonds totaling $9,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, unlicensed carrying of a weapon and possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana. Pippins was arrested by Longview police at about 5:35 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of North Sixth Street.

Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.