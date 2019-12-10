Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Regina Carol Carter-Davis, 52, of Kilgore was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Carter-Davis was arrested by Longview police at 4:31 p.m. Monday on South Texas 31.
Jonathon Wesley Davis, 42, of Longview was held Tuesday on $10,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Davis was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 1:17 p.m. Monday in Cherokee County.
Jenna Ruth Harris, 34, of Longview was held Tuesday on $5,000 bond on a warrant for affidavit of surety for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Harris was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 1:16 p.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.
Chester Dee Jones Jr., 55, of Longview was held Tuesday on $25,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Jones was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:21 p.m. Saturday at U.S. 259 North and Interstate 20.
Cass Everett Sartain, 28, of Longview was held Tuesday on $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Sartain was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:21 a.m. Saturday at U.S. 259 North and Interstate 20.
Bobby Lee Thompson, 39, of Longview was held Tuesday on $6,000 in bonds on a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions and a charge of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Thompson was arrested by Longview police at 11 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 100 block of Jester Circle.
Richard Royce Wells, 37, of Hallsville was held Tuesday on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday,
Wells was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 4:10 p.m. Monday in the Gregg County Probation Department.