Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Glen Wayne Cary, 46, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Cary was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Texas 135 and booked into jail Monday.
Clay Garcia, 31, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on $37,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Garcia was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Texas 135 and booked into jail Monday.
Anais Anais Glasco, 18, of Houston was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Glasco was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:21 p.m. Monday at the 2400 block of Texas 135.
Destiny Imani Graves, 23, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on $4,100 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation for a previous conviction for theft of property between $100 and $750 in value.
Graves was arrested by Longview police at 1 a.m. Tuesday at Oakdale Avenue and Pool Street.
Amanda Sue Sharp, 39, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Sharp was arrested by Kilgore police at 1:41 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Private Road 3531.