Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Ira Jermaine Boykin, 34, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Boykin was arrested and booked into jail at 12:33 a.m. Monday.
Coleman Damon Favors, 31, of Dallas awaited bond Tuesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of forgery of a financial instrument, and faced a fine from a warrant from Dallas police for urinating/defecating in public.
Favors was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Jacob Wayne Gibbs, 22, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on a $2,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Gibbs was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at 10:48 p.m. Monday.
Shannon Lamar Jackson, 39, of Longview awaited bond Tuesday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Jackson was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 11:32 p.m. Monday.
Ricky Tre McDaniel, 25, of Longview awaited bond Tuesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
McDaniel was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 9:49 a.m. Monday.
Ivan Minjarez, 32, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of criminal trespass and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Minjarez was arrested by Longview police and and booked into jail at 6:29 p.m. Monday.
Juan Garcia Rodriguez, 29, of Longview awaited bond Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Rodriguez was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:38 a.m. Monday.