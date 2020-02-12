Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jonathan Terrill Barkins, 39, of Woodville was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Barkins was arrested by Longview police at 11:05 p.m. Monday at his home in the 700 block of Idylwood Drive.
Douglas Michael Curts, 37, of White Oak was being held Tuesday on $53,500 in bonds on warrants from law enforcement for affidavits of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions and tampering with identification numbers and for two warrants from the 188th District Court after grand jury indictments on charges of abandon, endanger child, criminal negligence.
Curts was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Monday at the Joe F. Gurney Transfer Facility in Palestine.
Joshua Adam Hyatt, 32, of Tatum was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Hyatt was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:40 a.m. Monday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
Waltrekis Lundell Lenoir, 33, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 307th District Court for forgery of a financial instrument. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Lenoir was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Monday at the Bradshaw State Jail.
Jewel Reynolds, 20, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on $10,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and five counts of possession of a dangerous drug.
Reynolds was arrested by Kilgore police at 10 p.m. Monday at a hotel in the 2000 block of Texas 42 North.
Broderick Terrell Skillern, 32, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $82,500 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for affidavit of surety for assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation. He awaited bond on a warrant from Madison County for deadly weapon in a penal institution.
Skillern was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:15 p.m. Monday in Nacogdoches County.
Avery Deametrick Wall, 31, of Gladewater was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for affidavit of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Wall was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:12 a.m. Monday at the Bradshaw State Jail.