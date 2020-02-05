Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Debrycelon Demond Becks, 35, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and for an outstanding traffic ticket.
Becks was arrested by Longview police at 11:41 p.m. Sunday on Edgefield Avenue and South Green Street.
Jeffery Todd Cole, 37, of Winona was released Tuesday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and using a falsification device on a drug test.
Cole was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 9:24 a.m. Monday at Texas 31 north of FM 1252.
Efren Esteban Contreras, 29, of Gilmer was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Contreras was arrested by Longview police at 4:55 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Cedric Denard Mangram, 37, of Tyler was being held Tuesday on warrants from the 124th District Court for violations of probation on two previous convictions of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one previous conviction of theft from person. Bonds had not been set Tuesday.
Mangram was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:45 a.m. Monday in Smith County.
Raeshuwin Dewayne Mumphrey, 25, of Tyler was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Mumphrey was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:44 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of North Texas 42.
Jade Cameron Parker, 46, of Tyler was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Parker was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:31 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of U.S. 259.
Charles Anthony Rachal, 19, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $240,000 in bonds on warrants from Harrison County for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a bond forfeiture on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and for violations of probation on a previous conviction of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a previous conviction of burglary of building. He also faced two outstanding traffic tickets and awaited bond on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive with the intent to give false information.
Rachal was arrested by Longview police at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
William Jack Ridens II, 45, of Longview was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Ridens was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:35 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of FM 249.
Dustin Cordell Rivers, 28, of Longview was released Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 28 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Rivers was arrested by Longview police at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Park Drive.