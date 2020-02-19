Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Kristi Dison Craig, 41, of Mooringsport, Louisiana, was sentenced Monday to eight months in state jail for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Craig was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the courthouse.

Shane Michael Gentry, 29, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He also faced two outstanding traffic tickets.

Gentry was arrested by Longview police at 8:38 a.m. Monday on Estes Parkway.

Rocquelle Zakee Huff, 31, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $250,000 bond on a warrant from Dallas County for theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 in value.

Huff was arrested by Longview police at 7:40 a.m. Monday at Judson Road and Loop 281.

Joshua Ray Leonard, 32, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.

Leonard was arrested by Longview police at 8:59 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Judson Road near Magnolia Lane.

Jarvis Emanuell Maurice Williams, 29, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $25,400 in bonds after a grand jury indictment on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction, and for an outstanding traffic ticket.

Williams was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Monday in Harrison County.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.