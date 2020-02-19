Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Kristi Dison Craig, 41, of Mooringsport, Louisiana, was sentenced Monday to eight months in state jail for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Craig was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the courthouse.
Shane Michael Gentry, 29, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He also faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Gentry was arrested by Longview police at 8:38 a.m. Monday on Estes Parkway.
Rocquelle Zakee Huff, 31, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $250,000 bond on a warrant from Dallas County for theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 in value.
Huff was arrested by Longview police at 7:40 a.m. Monday at Judson Road and Loop 281.
Joshua Ray Leonard, 32, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Leonard was arrested by Longview police at 8:59 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Judson Road near Magnolia Lane.
Jarvis Emanuell Maurice Williams, 29, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $25,400 in bonds after a grand jury indictment on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction, and for an outstanding traffic ticket.
Williams was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Monday in Harrison County.