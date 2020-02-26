Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Thurman William Adams, 31, of Longview was held Tuesday on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Adams was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Monday at the Joe F. Gurney Transfer Facility in Palestine.
James Thomas Edwards, 33, of Cabot, Arkansas, was held Tuesday on $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Edwards was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 1:16 p.m. Monday on U.S. 80.
Patrick Michael O’Brien, 32, of Marshall was held Tuesday on $10,000 bond on a warrant from Harrison County for forgery of a financial instrument.
O’Brien was arrested by Longview police at 3:40 p.m. Monday at High Street and Marion Drive.
Anthony Tyrone Perry, 34, of Longview was held Tuesday on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Perry was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 2 p.m. Monday at the Bradshaw State Jail in Henderson.
Frederick Nathaniel Williams, 60, of Longview was held Tuesday on a warrant from Panola County for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Williams was arrested by Longview police at 7:33 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of American Legion Boulevard.