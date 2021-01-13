Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Larry Eugene Grubbs, 49, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $36,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, evading arrest or detention with vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Grubbs was arrested by Longview police at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at Nell Drive and Kathleen Drive.
Noah Chance Lee, 19, of Tyler, was released Monday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a habitation along with charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and burglary of a vehicle from 2019. Lee was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:30 a.m. Monday in Smith County.
Gaylon Demond Sanders, 42, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Sanders was arrested by Longview police at about 6:55 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Pine Tree Road.
William James Toohey, 41, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $75,000 bond on a grand jury indictment on a charge of robbery. Toohey was arrested by Longview police at about 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Marshall Avenue.