Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Ashlea Summer Carroll, 25, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $150,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. She was also being held on affidavits of incarceration on theft, drug possession and criminal trespass charges. Carroll was arrested by Longview police at about 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Niblick Street.
Dajamuel Dione Floyd, 42, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $35,000 on charges of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Floyd was arrested by Longview police at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Armond Drive and Arvern Street.
Kimberly Denice Jessie, 50, of Mount Vernon, was Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jessie was arrested by Longview police at about 5:30 a.m. Monday. An arrest location was not listed on jail records.
Jammie Harsbon King, 53, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $9,500 on charges of burglary of a habitation and failure to identify as a fugitive/intent give false information. King was arrested by Longview police at about 9:50 p.m. at South Fredonia Street and Garfield Drive.
Shelly Marie Saldana, 40, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of burglary of a habitation. Saldana was arrested by Longview police at about 10:35 a.m. Monday. An arrest location was not listed on jail records.
Trey Christopher Solomon, 25, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $150,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Solomon was arrested by Longview police at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Niblick Street.