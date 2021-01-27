Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Glen Alphonzo Bishop, 57, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bishop was arrested by Longview police at about 7:15 p.m. Monday.
■ Douglas Ray Flakes, 64, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction. Flakes was arrested by Longview police at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Marshall Avenue.
■ Whitney Blake Messier, 35, of Jefferson, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $115,000 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of manufacture or deliver between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and hold for a charge of forgery financial instrument in Morris County. Messier was arrested by Longview police at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Auburn Drive.
■ Martin Enrique Santamaria-Lopez, 37, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $55,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive/intent give false information and a hold for a charge of assault family or household member impeding breath or circulation in Smith County. He was arrested by Longview police at about 7:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Ferndale Street.
■ Brandon Lee Webb, 30, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $51,000 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Webb was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at U.S. 259 and FM 1844.