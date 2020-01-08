Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ James Ray Braxton, 20, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $200,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and on two warrants from the district court for deadly conduct. He awaited bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court for violations of probation for a previous conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempt to commit deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Braxton was arrested Longview police at 4 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Butler Drive.
■ James Bennett Davis III, 43, of Longview was being held Tuesday on charges of assault on a family/household member, with a previous conviction; resisting arrest, search or transport; and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bonds had not been set Tuesday.
Davis was arrested by Longview police at 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Delia Drive.
■ Brittany Mone Dawson, 27, of Jackson, Mississippi, was released Tuesday on $50,000 in bonds on two counts of possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance, one count of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and one count apiece of possession of between 2 ounces and 4 ounces of marijuana, possession of dangerous drug and use of false drug test falsification device.
Dawson was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 7:18 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 20 at mile marker 590.
■ Ivan Anthony Craig Ferrell, 26, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Ferrell was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:14 p.m. Monday at Country Club Road and Texas 135.
■ Jacob Daniel Florey, 29, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $20,000 in bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court after grand jury indictments on charges of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions; possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance; and forgery of a financial instrument.
Florey was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Monday at Bradshaw State Jail.
■ Trenton Kyle Green, 20, of White Oak was being held Tuesday on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Green was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:55 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Pine Tree Road.
■ Caleb Grey Hagen, 33, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Hagen was arrested by Gregg County deputies at 10:45 p.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.
■ William Hughes, 37, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on a $75,000 bond on a warrant from Harrison County for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Hughes was arrested by Longview police at 10 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Amanda Feazel Jimenez, 42, of Longview was released Monday on $90,000 in bonds on warrants from the 124th District Court for two counts of sexual assault of a child and on one count for indecency with a child-exposes.
Jimenez was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2 p.m. Monday at the courthouse.
■ Curtis Wayne Mumphrey, 59, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for affidavit of incarceration for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Mumphrey was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Monday at Bradshaw State Jail.