Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

John Thomas Clark, 17, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced two outstanding traffic tickets.

Clark was arrested by Longview police at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Loop 281.

Apolonia Dominguez, 35, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced an outstanding traffic ticket.

Dominguez was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:11 a.m. Monday at Cotton Street west of Lake Lamond Road.

Quintin Tara Henderson, 30, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $750 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law after bond forfeiture on a previous charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information. He awaited bonds on an arrest from a warrant from the 188th District Court relating to a 2016 a grand jury indictment on a charge of credit or debit card abuse and on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, theft of property between $100 and $750 in value and failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information. He also faced three outstanding traffic tickets.

Henderson was arrested by Longview police at 5:49 pm. Monday at the 500 block of East Loop 281.

Miguel Angel Huerta-Ferrusquia, 34, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $30,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for aggravated assault on a date/family/household member, with a weapon, and on an immigration detainer.

Huerta-Ferrusquia was arrested by Kilgore police at 4:05 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Henderson Boulevard.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.