Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
John Thomas Clark, 17, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced two outstanding traffic tickets.
Clark was arrested by Longview police at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Loop 281.
Apolonia Dominguez, 35, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Dominguez was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:11 a.m. Monday at Cotton Street west of Lake Lamond Road.
Quintin Tara Henderson, 30, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $750 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law after bond forfeiture on a previous charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information. He awaited bonds on an arrest from a warrant from the 188th District Court relating to a 2016 a grand jury indictment on a charge of credit or debit card abuse and on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, theft of property between $100 and $750 in value and failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information. He also faced three outstanding traffic tickets.
Henderson was arrested by Longview police at 5:49 pm. Monday at the 500 block of East Loop 281.
Miguel Angel Huerta-Ferrusquia, 34, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $30,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for aggravated assault on a date/family/household member, with a weapon, and on an immigration detainer.
Huerta-Ferrusquia was arrested by Kilgore police at 4:05 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Henderson Boulevard.