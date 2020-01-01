Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Robert Dale Amburn, 30, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Amburn was arrested by Longview police at 7:35 p.m. Monday at the 1000 block of South Eastman Road.
Donald Ray Bell, 58, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Bell was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:40 pm. Monday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
Brenton Aron Bennett, 35, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $17,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a charge of evading arrest or detention. He also faced a fine on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bennett was arrested by Longview police at 3:45 p.m. Monday at South Green and Young streets.
Jeremy Ray Hudgins, 23, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Hudgins was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m. Monday at the Hutchins State Jail in Dallas County.
Keithen Oneal Johnson, 53, of Dallas was being held Tuesday on $20,000 in bonds on two warrants from the 124th District Court after grand jury indictments on charges of theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions.
Johnson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m. Monday at the Hutchins State Jail.
Derrick Datonio Myles, 52, of Longview was released Tuesday on $7,500 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft, possession of drug paraphernalia and littering/leaving refuse and three traffic tickets.
Myles was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 7:03 p.m. Monday at U.S. 80 at mile marker 782.
Harold Lynn Palmer, 48, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of forgery of a financial instrument and faced a fine for an outstanding traffic ticket.
Palmer was arrested by Longview police at 1:31 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Fredonia Street.
Antonio Lavale Richardson, 51, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $18,500 in bonds on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions, and a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Richardson was arrested by Longview police at 4 p.m. Monday at the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.
Patrick Alan Tuel, 51, of Bullard was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and for a parole violation from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Tuel was arrested by Longview police at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Marshall Avenue.