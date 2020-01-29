Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Richard Tyrone Chadwick, 62, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday in a $2,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and an outstanding traffic ticket and awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Chadwick was arrested by Longview police at 2:19 a.m. Monday on Swancy Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
■ Maci Lafay Collier, 29, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $1,000 in bonds for two outstanding traffic tickets and awaited bonds on a warrant from Upshur County on a motion to revoke probation on a previous conviction for credit card or debit card abuse, a warrant from Longview police for nonpayment of court fines for fire-illegal burning and for four outstanding traffic tickets.
Collier was arrested by Longview police at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Access Road.
■ Cory T. Dawkins Sr., 42, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $69,500 in bonds on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Dawkins was arrested by Longview police at 7:16 p.m. Monday on South High Street.
■ Douglas D. Denmark, 47, of Tyler was being held Tuesday on warrants from the 124th District Court for violations of probation for previous convictions of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to commit bodily injury. Bonds had not been set Tuesday.
Denmark was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Smith County.
■ Jeremy George Griffin, 30, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Griffin was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Skyler Robert Hall, 29, of Longview was being held Tuesday on charges of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more convictions enhanced (if at trial), and criminal trespass. Bonds had not been set Tuesday.
Hall was arrested by Longview police at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.
■ Brenda Leigh Hidinger, 25, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $2,000 bond on a warrant from law enforcement for unlawful carrying of a weapon and for an outstanding traffic ticket. She awaited bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 for affidavit of surety for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Hidinger was arrested by Longview police at 7:49 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Loop 281.
■ Benjamin Earl Horton, 32, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Horton was arrested by Longview police at 10:43 p.m. Monday on Old Elderville Road.
■ Kassie Lynn Kershner, 37, of Hallsville was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation of a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Kershner was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Monday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Brandon Tyler Knight, 26, of Longview as being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for affidavit of surety for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Knight was arrested by Longview police at 4:16 p.m. Monday at his home in the 1700 block of Buccaneer Drive.
■ Quincy Mullins, 43, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of tamper/fabricate with physical evidence with intent to impair.
Mullins was arrested by Kilgore police at 7:44 p.m. Thursday at the 300 block of South Commerce Street and booked into jail Tuesday.
■ Phillip Michael Ricard, 25, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was being held Tuesday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of prohibited item/substance in a correctional or civil commitment facility and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Ricard was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 4:03 p.m. Monday at Interstate 20 and mile marker 580.
■ Victor Lynn Slaton, 49, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Slaton was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 9:06 p.m. Monday at Old Texas 135 and Interstate 20.
■ Jose Torres-Saucedo, 37, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond with conditions on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15 and on an immigration detainer.
Torres-Saucedo was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:16 a.m. Monday on Texas 149.
■ Christopher Vaughn, 41, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Vaughn was arrested by Longview police at 7 p.m. Monday at his home in the 1400 block of Auburn Drive.