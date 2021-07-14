Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Matthew Wayne Vanhorn, 37, of Gatesville, was held Tuesday on $20,000 bond on a grand jury indictment for criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000. The offense date was listed in jail records as July 13, 2016. Vanhorn was arrested by Longview police at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Access Road.
James L. Wells Jr., 44, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $15,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Wells was arrested by Longview police at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Freedonia.