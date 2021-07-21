Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Megan Nicole Barrington, 31, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Barrington was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at about 8 p.m. Monday on Loop 281 north of Texas 31.
Aymberly Kay Ingle, 28, Longview, was released Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Ingle was arrested by Longview police at about 10:50 p.m. Monday on East Marshall Avenue.
Calvin Ray Mitchell, 39, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $4,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Mitchell was arrested by Longview police at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at East Birdsong and Green streets.
Gregory Gerard Watson, 46, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Watson was arrested by Longview police at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Houston Street.