Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Megan Nicole Barrington, 31, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $10,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Barrington was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at about 8 p.m. Monday on Loop 281 north of Texas 31.

Aymberly Kay Ingle, 28, Longview, was released Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Ingle was arrested by Longview police at about 10:50 p.m. Monday on East Marshall Avenue.

Calvin Ray Mitchell, 39, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $4,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Mitchell was arrested by Longview police at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at East Birdsong and Green streets.

Gregory Gerard Watson, 46, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Watson was arrested by Longview police at about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Houston Street.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

