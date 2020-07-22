Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Trent Jeffrey Hickman, 38, of Randall, Minnesota, was being held Tuesday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Hickman was arrested by Longview police at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Access Road.
■ Hubert Earl Kindle, 35, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $75,000 bond on a warrant from the 307th District Court on an affidavit of incarceration in connection with a previous charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and awaited bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kindle was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:45 a.m. Monday in Rusk County.
■ Genevieve Noel Parrish, 48, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a bond forfeiture in connection with a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Parrish was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:41 a.m. Monday at the sheriff’s office.