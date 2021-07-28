Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Tony Joe Boyd, 21, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a charge of burglary of a building. No bond amount was listed in jail records. Boyd was arrested by Longview police at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Lynnwood Lane.

Robert Calico Jr., 31, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $7,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Calico was arrested by Longview police at about 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Glover Drive.

Charncy Willis III, 39, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $21,000 on charges of burglary of habitation and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Willis was arrested by Longview police at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. His arrest location was unclear in jail records.

Find Police Beat by clicking on "police" at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.