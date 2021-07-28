Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Tony Joe Boyd, 21, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a charge of burglary of a building. No bond amount was listed in jail records. Boyd was arrested by Longview police at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Lynnwood Lane.
Robert Calico Jr., 31, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $7,500 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Calico was arrested by Longview police at about 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Glover Drive.
Charncy Willis III, 39, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $21,000 on charges of burglary of habitation and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Willis was arrested by Longview police at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. His arrest location was unclear in jail records.