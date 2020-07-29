Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Joseph James Blackshear, 43, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $7,500 bond with conditions on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Blackshear was arrested by Longview police at 10:43 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Pine Tree Road.
■ Dillion Monroe Brown, 29, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on a $250,000 bond with conditions on a warrant from Smith County after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Brown was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Rosie Wady Road in Gladewater.
■ Ricky Eugene George, 52, of Kilgore was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
George was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3 p.m. Monday at the courthouse.
■ David Wayne Kirkpatrick, 28, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $13,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention, with a previous conviction, and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and on a warrant from Dallas County after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of burglary of a building.
Kirkpatrick was arrested by Longview police at 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Texas 31.
■ Joshua Webb, 38, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Webb was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Monday at the James “Jay” H. Byrd Jr. Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville.
■ Mark Anthony Wolf, 51, of Mineola was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Wolf was arrested by Longview police at 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Estes Parkway.