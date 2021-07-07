Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Brant Edward Biggs, 44, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Biggs was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 7:40 a.m. Monday in the 6500 block of North Texas 135.

Willie Jerome Fitzpatrick Sr., 57, of Hallsville, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Fitzpatrick was arrested by Longview police at about 7:44 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Holly Street.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

