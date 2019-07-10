Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Willie James Harper, 29, of Hooks was being held Tuesday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Harper was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Monday in Bowie County.
■ Matthew Jesus Pina, 22, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $12,500 in bonds on a charge of driving while intoxicated and on local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft of firearm and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Pina was arrested by Longview police at 6:45 a.m. Monday on West Marshall Avenue and Spur 63.
■ Tamara Lynn Simon, 38, of Tatum was being held Tuesday on $20,000 in bonds on charges of theft of property valued at less than $2,500, two or more previous convictions, and fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.
Simon was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:11 a.m. Sunday at the 1200 block of Stone Street.
■ Kevin Sean Thomas, 21, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the Copperas Cove Police Department for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Thomas was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 5:47 p.m. Monday at Interstate 20 and mile marker 582.
■ Christopher Scott Williams, 37, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction or suspension.
Williams was arrested by White Oak police at 11:35 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West George Richey Road.