Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Jennifer Felix, 23, of Tyler was being held Tuesday on $17,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Felix was arrested by Longview police at 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Dixon Street.

■ Roberto Vasquez Hernandez, 29, of Arlington was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15 in the vehicle.

Vasquez was arrested by White Oak police at 11:17 a.m. Monday on West Old Highway 80.

■ John Nathaniel Lee Labeff, 20, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for assault on a family/household member to impede breath or circulation.

Labeff was arrested by Longview police at 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Alpine Road.

■ Dustin Michael Sherman, 37, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for affidavit of surety on a previous charge of burglary of building.

Sherman was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Monday at the courthouse.

■ Micheal Dowe Womack, 68, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Tuesday.

Womack was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:40 p.m. Monday at the courthouse.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.