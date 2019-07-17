Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jennifer Felix, 23, of Tyler was being held Tuesday on $17,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Felix was arrested by Longview police at 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Dixon Street.
■ Roberto Vasquez Hernandez, 29, of Arlington was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15 in the vehicle.
Vasquez was arrested by White Oak police at 11:17 a.m. Monday on West Old Highway 80.
■ John Nathaniel Lee Labeff, 20, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for assault on a family/household member to impede breath or circulation.
Labeff was arrested by Longview police at 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Alpine Road.
■ Dustin Michael Sherman, 37, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for affidavit of surety on a previous charge of burglary of building.
Sherman was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Monday at the courthouse.
■ Micheal Dowe Womack, 68, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Womack was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:40 p.m. Monday at the courthouse.