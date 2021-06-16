Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Misty Dawn Meadows, 31, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $6,000 on two counts of burglary of a coin operated/collection machine. She was arrested on warrants with offense dates of June 10, 2020 and July 7. Meadows was arrested by Longview police at about 12:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Marshall Avenue.
Christopher Matthew Reynolds, 39, of White Oak, was released Tuesday on $10,000 bond on a charge of deadly conduct discharge firearm. Reynolds was arrested by White Oak police in the 100 block of East U.S. 80 in White Oak and booked into jail at about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Johnnie Roper Sargent, 52, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $6,000 for two counts of burglary of a coin operated/collection machine. He was arrested on warrants with offense dates of June 10, 2020 and July 7. Sargent was arrested by Longview police at about 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Marshall Avenue.