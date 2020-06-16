Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
John Thomas Clark, 17 of Longview was released Monday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance.
Clark was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies at 11 a.m. Monday in Harrison County.
Tori Denise Gamblin, 28, of Henderson was held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff's Office for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Gamblin was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff's deputies at 10 a.m. Monday in Bossier Parish, Louisiana.
Algermon Tyrone Hunter, 30, of Gladewater was released Tuesday on $40,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Hunter was arrested by Kilgore police at 7:49 p.m. Sunday on Danville Road and Danville Drive.
Doreian Vashawn Kennison, 44, of Hallsville was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for affidavit of incarceration for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Kennison was arrested by Longview police at 8:59 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Estes Parkway.
Maria Mozell Tidwell, 39, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Tidwelll was arrested by Longview police at 7:50 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Access Road.
