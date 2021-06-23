Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Eural Eddie Andrews, 52, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $12,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and a hold for a failure to appear warrant on an unauthorized use of vehicle charge in Morris County. He was also held on three affidavits of incarceration for previous charges. Police arrested Andrews at about 7:55 p.m. at Eastman Road and Jane Street.
Dylon Michael Benefield, 24, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $30,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Benefield was arrested by Longview police at about 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Cotton Street.
Daniel Adron Dunnavant, 59, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Dunnavant was arrested by Longview police at about 5:35 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Whaley Street.
Robert Leroy Green Jr., 57, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He was held without bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Green was arrested by Longview police at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Fourth Street.
Paul Brent Hopkins, 42, of Tyler, was held Tuesday on $7,000 bond on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and resist arrest, search or transport. Hopkins was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at Goforth Road and Fritz Swanson Road.
Johnneisha Jackson, 20, of Kilgore, was released Monday on $20,000 bond on a charge of abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence. Jackson was arrested by Kilgore police at about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Harris Street.
Leonard Earl Johnson, 54, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $6,000 bond on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Johnson was arrested by Longview police at about 2:50 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Eastman Road.
Angelica Nicole Lawler, 28, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $35,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, resist arrest search or transport and interference with public duties. Lawler was arrested by Kilgore police at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday at North Kilgore Street and East Main Street.
Marshall Dewayne McGuyer, 54, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $12,000 bond on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, failure to identify as a fugitive and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also held without bond on a blue warrant from Austin Parole. McGuyer was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:10 p.m. Monday at North Fuller Road and Huckaby Road.
Kacie Ann Pierson, 41, of Kilgore, was released Tuesday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Pierson was arrested by Longview police at about 4:10 a.m. Monday on the 200 block of Bill Owens Parkway.
Starla Rene Sherman, 32, of Longview, was released Tuesday on charges of abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence, fleeing police officer, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Sherman was arrested by Longview police at about 10:15 p.m. Monday at Whitney and Bates streets.
Anthony Wayne Smith, 59, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Smith was arrested by Longview police at about 6:10 p.m. Monday at Alpine Road and Marshall Avenue.
Shay Shontriel Smith, 22, of Kilgore, was released Tuesday on $20,000 bond on a charge of abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence. Smith was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Harris Street.