Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Lisa Fay Bell, 51, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon. Bond had not been set Monday.
Bell was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:51 p.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Joshua Dale Castleberry, 32, of Henderson was being held Tuesday on $10,500 in bonds on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument and on local warrants for two affidavits of incarceration in connection with previous charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Castleberry was arrested by Longview police at 4:18 p.m. Monday at a bank in the 2300 block of H.G. Mosley Parkway.
■ David Lynn Deustch, 59, of Longview was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Deustch was arrested by Longview police at 5:02 p.m. Monday on West Marshall Avenue.
■ Tristan Ray Griffith, 23, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Griffith was arrested by Longview police at 3:18 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Access Road.
■ Nathan Lee Hartmann, 29, of White Oak was being held Tuesday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of credit card or debit card abuse.
Hartmann was arrested by Longview police at 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Silver Falls Road.
■ Corey Daniel Johnson, 38, of Longview was released Monday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
Johnson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the courthouse.
■ Myrlon Rex Martin Jr., 42, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Martin was arrested by Longview police at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Mobberly Avenue and Young Street.
■ Marquise Rafeal Nelson, 29, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on a $3,000 bond on a warrant from Dallas County for fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items. He awaited bonds on warrants from Dallas County for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register, with a previous conviction, and for a probation violation on a previous conviction of failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register, with a previous conviction.
Nelson was arrested by Kilgore police at 8:57 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King and Gladewater streets.
■ Eleno Ortega Jr., 48 of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on warrants from Cameron County for bond forfeitures on previous charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Ortega was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 3:21 p.m. Monday at Old Highway 135 and Interstate 20.
■ Jason Brian Rawls, 39, of Longview was released Tuesday on $51,000 in bonds on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Rawls was arrested by Longview police at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Pine Tree Road.
■ Marvin Dewayne Ray, 34, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $22,000 in bonds on warrants from the Gregg County District Clerk for two affidavits of surety in connection with previous charges of evading arrest/detention with previous convictions and two affidavits of surety in connection with previous charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance; and on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He faced a fine for a charge of public intoxication.
Ray was arrested by Longview police at 9 p.m. Tuesday at a motel on South Access Road.
■ Shakevlyn Tsha Washington, 19, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for burglary of a habitation and awaited bond on a charge of criminal mischief of between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage.
Washington was arrested by Longview police at 11:30 p.m. Monday at Interstate 20 and mile marker 591.
■ Kara Kristine Wells, 24, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $13,500 in bonds on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument and a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration in connection with a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Wells was arrested by Longview police at 3 p.m. Monday at a bank in the 2300 block of H.G. Mosley Parkway.