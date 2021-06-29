Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Matthew Christopher Carlisle, 21, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $4,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Carlisle was arrested by Longview police at about 10:35 p.m. Monday at West Marshall Avenue and Lake Lamond.
Kimberly Michelle Crocker, 35, of Union, Mississippi, was held Tuesday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Crocker was arrested by Kilgore police at about 3:55 p.m. Sunday at South Henderson Boulevard and Bean Avenue in Kilgore.
Heather Jo Harper, 34, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Harper was arrested by Longview police at about 9:15 a.m. Monday on the 1500 block of East Whaley Street.
Dale Wayne Schelling Jr., 34, of Longview, was released Tuesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Schelling was arrested by Longview police at about 10:35 p.m. Monday on West Marshall Avenue.
Hector Velasquez, 21, no address listed, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of forgery government/national inst/money/security, fail to identify giving false/fictitious information and criminal trespass. Velasquez was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 9:20 p.m. Monday on U.S. 259 North.