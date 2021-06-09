Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jerome O’Neal Darden, 38, of Longview, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Darden was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of US 259.
Denzel Dale Holand, 30, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Holand was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of US 259.
Kevin Dale Murphy, 43, of Longview, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $11,500 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and driving while intoxicated, second offense. Murphy was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of US 259.
Donn Perrione Spearman, 22, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of engaging in organized criminal activity charge. Spearman was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:45 a.m. Monday in Harrison County.
Anna Elizabeth Thompson, 23, of Hawkins, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $81,500 on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, three counts of manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and two counts of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Thompson was arrested by Longview police at about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of South Eastman Road.