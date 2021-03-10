Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Justyne Dashun Reeves, 38, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charges of sex offender’s duty to register ever 10 years. Reeves was arrested by Longview police at about 11 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Cotton Street.

Troyveionce Anthony Young, 23, of Gonzalez, Louisiana, was released Monday on bonds totaling $22,000 on charges of possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana and possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Young was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 12:51 p.m. Monday on Interstate 20.

Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.