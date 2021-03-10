Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Justyne Dashun Reeves, 38, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charges of sex offender’s duty to register ever 10 years. Reeves was arrested by Longview police at about 11 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Cotton Street.
Troyveionce Anthony Young, 23, of Gonzalez, Louisiana, was released Monday on bonds totaling $22,000 on charges of possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana and possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Young was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 12:51 p.m. Monday on Interstate 20.