Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Timothy Wayne Bray, 43, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $3,500 on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bray was arrested by Longview police at about 10:50 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Rockwood Lane.
Clifton Cornelious Guice, 42, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $15,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. He was also held on a blue warrant from Austin Parole. Guice was arrested by Longview police at about 9:20 p.m. Monday at West Marshall Avenue.
Justin Cole Mooney, 33, of Marshall, was held Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument. Mooney was arrested by Longview police at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.