Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Rebecca Kenyatta Allison, 45, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a habitation. Allison was arrested by Longview police at about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Cheryl Street.
Jeremie Earl Baird, 44, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault of date/family/household member with a weapon. Baird was arrested by Longview police at about 11:10 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Putter Drive.
Christian Zane Candler, 19, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $32,500 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and an accident involving damage to a vehicle greater than $200. Candler was arrested by Longview police at about 4:40 p.m. Monday at North Green and Whaley streets.
Karyssa Luanne Cook, 19, of Longview, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $13,500 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Cook was arrested by Longview police at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday on Ealine Street and America Drive.
Brandon Derrell Couey, 28, of Longview, was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with intent/know/reck/criminal negligence. Couey was arrested by Longview police at about 1:20 p.m. Monday. The arrest location was not listed in jail records.
Antwone Bernard Davis, 40, of Tyler, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $100,000 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Davis was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:55 a.m. Monday at the Greenway Village Apartments.
Anthony Derrick Hollis, 48, of Gladewater, was held Tuesday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of obstruction or retaliation. Hollis was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 10:30 a.m. Monday in Smith County.
Caleb Glen Lay, 24, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on a $100,000 bond a grand jury indictment of sexual abuse of a child continuous — victim under 14 years old. The offense date was listed in jail records as May 1, 2017. Lay was arrested by Kilgore police at about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Martin Street.
Robert Earl Rayson III, 21, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $58,500 on charges of theft of a firearm, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Rayson was arrested by Longview police at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Harrell Avenue.
Christopher Patrick Whitt, 46, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $60,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Whitt was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 1:15 p.m. Monday at Spur 63 and Marshall Avenue.
James Devin Worsham, 31, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $43,500 on charges of driving while intoxicated second offense and a stalking charge out of Rusk County. Worsham was arrested by Longview police at about 8:20 p.m. Monday at Gilmer Road and George Richey Road.