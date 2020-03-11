Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Allison Rebecca Brown, 33, of Hallsville was released from jail on $10,000 bond Monday on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
White Oak police arrested Brown and booked her into jail at 10:01 a.m. Monday.
Damarcus Dajuan Daniels, 28, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on two charges of obstruction or retaliation. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniels and booked him into jail at 11:54 p.m. Monday.
Desmond Tyrell Smith, 28, of Henderson was being held Tuesday on an affidavit to surrender after a previous charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Smith and booked him into jail at 11:44 a.m. Monday.
Aleesha Lane Ware, 40, of Longview was being held without bond Tuesday on a Cass County bond forfeiture warrant in connection to a previous charge of driving while intoxicated and on a Morris County charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ware and booked her into jail at 10:35 a.m. Monday.
— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com . Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.