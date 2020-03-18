Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Dena Lea Dollison, 58, of Longview was held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Dollison was arrested by Gilmer police at 2 p.m. Monday in the Gregg County Probation Office.
■ Thomas Damien Esquivel, 31, of Dallas was held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture for tampering with a government school record license/seal/permit, awaited bond on a warrant from Zapata County for possession of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance and was being held on a federal immigration detainer.
Esquivel was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Monday in Dallas County.
■ Kenneth Steve Falconer, 59, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Falconer was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:28 p.m. Monday on McCann Road.
■ Dustin Ryan Gibbons, 28, of Gladewater was released Tuesday on $9,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Gibbons was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10:02 p.m. Monday on FM 2275.
■ Javiane Jaye Hooper, 19, address unavailable, was held Tuesday on a $100,000 bond on a charge of terroristic threat to impede public service/create public fear of serious bodily injury/influence the conduct of government.
Hooper was arrested by Kilgore police at 6:03 p.m. March 11 in Gladewater and booked into jail Monday.
■ Jammal Justice Hunter, 19, of Big Sandy was held Tuesday on $110,000 in bonds on charges of terroristic threat to impede public service/create public fear of serious bodily injury/influence the conduct of government and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false/fictitious information.
Hunter was arrested by Kilgore police at 6:03 p.m. March 11 in the 1200 block of Stone Street and booked into jail Monday.
■ Shacoya Nekendra Mishia Jackson, 21, of Longview was released Monday on a $5,000 bond with conditions on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
Jackson was arrested by Longview police at 11:40 p.m. Sunday at her home in the 1300 block of Eighth Street.
■ Cameron Williams Meyers, 37, of Marshall was released Tuesday on $7,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Meyers was arrested by Kilgore police at 4:33 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Stone Street.
■ Jeremy Kieth Sanchez, 31, of Longview was released Tuesday on $27,500 in bonds on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent bodily injury.
Sanchez was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Monday in Smith County.