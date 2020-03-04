Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Ronnie Todd Alkins, 56, of Longview was committed and sentenced Monday for driving while intoxicated-third or more offense.
Alkins was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:10 p.m. Monday at the courthouse.
■ Denzel Dale Holand, 29, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $8,500 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law after bond forfeiture on a previous charge of evading arrest or detention and a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Holand was arrested by Longview police at 7:31 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Green Street.
■ Kelvin O’Neal Pollard, 41, of Longview was being held Tuesday without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of continuous violence against the family and on a $750 bond for a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation for a previous conviction of violation of a protection order.
Pollard was arrested by Longview police at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of 12th Street.
■ wOlivia Kate Scott, 24, of Longview was being held Tuesday on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive with the intent to give false information, criminal trespass and theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions. Bonds had not been set Tuesday.
Scott was arrested Longview police at 4:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Loop 281.