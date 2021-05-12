Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Calvin Bradford III, 19, of Longview, was released Monday on bonds totaling $12,000 on charges of burglary of a building and evading arrest or detention. Bradford was arrested by Longview police at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday at Eastman Road and Leona Street.
Larry Edwin Cleveland, 56, of Hughes Springs, was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Cleveland was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 3:25 a.m. Tuesday on Texas 149.
Michael Ray Craver, 38, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $33,500 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Craver was arrested by Longview police at about 4:35 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Travis Avenue.
Destiny Gilliam, 30, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and fleeing a police officer. Gilliam was arrested by Longview police at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Mobberly Avenue.
Ashley Nicole Gipson, 29, of Henderson, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Gipson was arrested by Longview police at about 4:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Mobberly Avenue.
Misty Dawn Moreno, 47, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Moreno was arrested by Longview police at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Texas Street.
Adrian Dewayne Roberson, 27, of Gladewater, was released Saturday on bonds totaling $33,000 on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and three counts of abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily injury as well as bond forfeiture on charges of assault causing bodily injury/family violence and interference with an emergency call request for assistance. Roberson was arrested by Gladewater police at about 10:35 p.m. Friday. The arrest location was unclear.
Angela Denise Walker, 32, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $57,000 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information. She was also held on a Rusk County hold for a drug charge. Walker was arrested by Longview police at about 4:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Mobberly Avenue.
Michael James White, 50, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. White was arrested by Longview police at about 2:25 p.m. Monday at Mobberly Avenue and Aurel Boulevard.