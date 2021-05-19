Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Antwonn James Atkins, 26, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $8,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, failure to identify giving false/fictitious information and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Atkins was arrested by Longview police at about 7 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Methvin Street.
Matthew Wayne Britt, 40, of Hallsville, was held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Britt was arrested by Longview police at about 6:35 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Tolar Road.
Daniel Pompilo Herrera, 28, of White Oak, was released Tuesday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and criminal trespass. Bond information was not available. Herrera was arrested by Longview police at about 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Texas 31.