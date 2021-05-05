Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Roberto Badillo-Andrade, 26, of Gilmer, was released Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. He was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 259.
Jonathan Terrill Barkins, 40, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $173,500 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance as well as bond forfeiture on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. He was also held without bond on a charge of assault causing bodily injury family violence. Longview police arrested Barkins at about 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Third Street.
Maegan Larae Ebarb, 31, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $71,500 on charges of manufacture or delivery between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and bond forfeiture on charges of DWI with a child under 15 years of age with previous intoxication man, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. She was also held without bond on a fugitive warrant out of Caddo Parish, Louisiana, as well as a local warrant on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Ebarb was arrested by Longview police at about 2 p.m. in the 300 block of East Fairlane Drive.
Lee Christian Henderson, 54, of Boulder, Colorado, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Henderson was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on Texas 135.
Lisa Nicole Hunter, 36, of Mansfield, was released Monday on a $25,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of possession or transport of a chemical with intent to manufacture a controlled substance. Hunter was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. Monday in the 124th District Court.
Kenneth Lee Kelly, 53, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $140,000 on charges of resist arrest search or transport, unlawful carrying a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and failure to identify fugitive intent give false information. He was also held without bond on a U.S. Marshal detainer. Kelly was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety at about 1:25 a.m. on Texas 135.
Christopher Lejames Toliver, 37, of Longview, was held Tuesday on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bond information for the charges was not available. Toliver was also held on bond forfeiture on a driving while intoxicated second offense charge and a possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance charge. Toliver was arrested by Longview police at about 6:10 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Mobberly Avenue.