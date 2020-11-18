Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Marco Antonio Barrios-Vasquez, 41, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $125,000 bond on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Barrios-Vasquez was arrested by Longview police at about 8:25 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Mobberly Avenue.
■ Nathan Lee Hartmann, 30, of White Oak, was held Tuesday on a charge of harassment by a person in a correctional/detention/civ com facility. Bond information was not available. Hartmann was arrested by Kilgore police at about 2 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Kilgore Street.
■ Martin Meave, 55, of Longview, was held Tuesday without bond on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon. Meave was arrested by Longview police at about 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South Green Street.