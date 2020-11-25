Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Ronald Gene Babb, 71, of Diana, was held Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Babb was arrested by Longview police at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at Eastman Road and Hollybrook Drive.

Jacobie Keishun Bowman, 19, of Longview, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $15,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, fleeing a police officer and the unlicensed carrying of a weapon. Bowman was arrested by Longview police at about 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Howard Street.

