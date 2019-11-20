Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Amber Nicole Birdwell, 18, of Diana was being held Tuesday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and faced fines on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Birdwell was arrested by Longview police at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sabine Street.
Kristina Enid Bishop, 27, of Longview was released Monday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Bishop was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:52 a.m. Monday in the North Jail lobby.
Jackie Alease Downing, 42, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $10,000 in bonds on two warrants from Panola County for forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security.
Downing was arrested by Longview police at 10 a.m. Monday at North Access Road and Estes Parkway.
Roberto Lee Jackson, 39, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $7,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and faced three outstanding traffic tickets.
Jackson was arrested by Longview police at 8:18 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Alpine Road.
Jeremy Brian Sasser, 35, of Gladewater was being held Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Sasser was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:13 p.m. Sunday.
Alexander Stanley Whitelock, 23, of Longview was released Tuesday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Whitelock was arrested by Longview police at 5:15 p.m. Monday in Elderville.
Quinton Dale Williams, 26, of Longview awaited bond Tuesday on a warrant from Upshur County for bond forfeiture/assault on a previous charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and faced three outstanding traffic tickets.
Williams was arrested by Longview police at 4:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Fourth Street.