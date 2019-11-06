Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Joshua Deshotel, 38, of Ore City was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Deshotel was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:38 p.m. Monday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
Jonathan Earl Kornegay, 22, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on $10,000 in bonds on two warrants from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Kornegay was arrested by Kilgore police at 2:40 p.m. Monday at his home in the 800 block of Karolina Street.
Ricky Love, 62, of Longview was being held Tuesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Tuesday.
Love was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:09 p.m. Monday at the courthouse.
John Christopher Pierson, 46, of Kilgore was being held Tuesday on $35,000 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, and on a charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information.
Pierson was arrested by Kilgore police at 2:33 p.m. Monday at FM 1252 and South Fritz Swanson Road.
Randall Wayne Smith, 56, of Tyler was being held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Smith was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 6:35 p.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Texas 135.
Joshua Wayne Stewart, 37, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $30,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and theft of property between $100 and $750 in value. He awaited bond on a warrant from Upshur County for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Stewart was arrested by Kilgore police at 4:44 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Loop 281 and booked into jail Monday.
Christopher Lejames Toliver, 35, of Longview was being held Tuesday on $10,500 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense. He faced seven outstanding traffic tickets and was being held on a parole violation.
Toliver was arrested by Longview police at 10:10 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of 12th Street.